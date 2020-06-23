Pamela Shaw

I was so sorry to hear of Pam's passing.
We were such good friends during our time at Newton South and at Univ. of Mass. as well. We sat together at every high school reunion and had such fun catching up. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
SHAW, Pamela
of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Jamaica Plains, MA, died suddenly on June 17, 2020 at the age of 73. Prior to retirement, Pam had been actively involved in the Boston real estate market as a long-time broker for Hammond Residential Real Estate. She had also worked in advertising and had taught at junior colleges in the Boston area. She is survived by her sisters, Leslie Shaw Kuschner and Holly Shaw Boyer; by nieces, Emily Kuschner Yerys and Ronna Boyer Antar; nephew, Andrew Boyer; great-niece, Lily Yerys; great-nephew, Jake Yerys and great-niece Emma Antar. There will be a private graveside ceremony at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Donations in Pam's memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA.
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 23, 2020.