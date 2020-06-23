Pamela Shaw
SHAW, Pamela

of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Jamaica Plains, MA, died suddenly on June 17, 2020 at the age of 73. Prior to retirement, Pam had been actively involved in the Boston real estate market as a long-time broker for Hammond Residential Real Estate. She had also worked in advertising and had taught at junior colleges in the Boston area. She is survived by her sisters, Leslie Shaw Kuschner and Holly Shaw Boyer; by nieces, Emily Kuschner Yerys and Ronna Boyer Antar; nephew, Andrew Boyer; great-niece, Lily Yerys; great-nephew, Jake Yerys and great-niece Emma Antar. There will be a private graveside ceremony at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Donations in Pam's memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA.

Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Pam's passing.
We were such good friends during our time at Newton South and at Univ. of Mass. as well. We sat together at every high school reunion and had such fun catching up. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
Patricia Marlin
June 22, 2020
I was truly sorry to hear of Pam's passing.
We were great friends through high school and
college AND it was always fun sitting together at
every reunion and just catching up. Pam was skilled and capable at everything she did! May her memory be a blessing.
Patty Nesson Marlin Potomac, MD
June 21, 2020




Pam and I were close friends, sweet girl, decent wonderful friend. spent many days and nights going to social events to find a man to love!
we had so much fun running from place to place. my memories of Pam makes me smile.
love,
lynn
June 21, 2020
Pam and were close buddies for over a decade, looking for "where the Boys are" together. we had laughs and cries together. i will always remember how organized and perfect Pam was. Her passing came as a shock to me. although we lost touch quite a while ago.
i remember Pam's Birthday celebration at her parents home. Pam's mom made crepes, and it was displayed like a pro caterer. Pam's New Years Eve when married to Jack, was amazing. Everything Pam did; she did well.
May her sole be blessed and hope her sisters cherish the good memories. may you find peace soon!
Warm Regards,
Lynn-Shoostine-Brudner-comins-Bines !!!
Lynn Bines
