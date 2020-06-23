Pamela Shaw

Pam and were close buddies for over a decade, looking for "where the Boys are" together. we had laughs and cries together. i will always remember how organized and perfect Pam was. Her passing came as a shock to me. although we lost touch quite a while ago.

i remember Pam's Birthday celebration at her parents home. Pam's mom made crepes, and it was displayed like a pro caterer. Pam's New Years Eve when married to Jack, was amazing. Everything Pam did; she did well.

May her sole be blessed and hope her sisters cherish the good memories. may you find peace soon!

Warm Regards,

Lynn-Shoostine-Brudner-comins-Bines !!!

Lynn Bines