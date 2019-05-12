Parthenia Marie Ham

Obituary
HAM, Parthenia Marie

11/28/1933 - 4/20/2019

85, passed away at her Tucson home following prolonged illness. Family was by her side. Preceding her in death are parents, E. R. (Doc) and Lottie Wolfe; sister, Billie (Jim) Hardcastle; granddaughter, Natalie Naccarati. She leaves behind husband, J.R. Ham; daughters, Lynda (Gary, deceased) Scarbrough and Shona (David) Naccarati; grandchildren, Vincent (Katie Hines) Naccarati and Hillary (James) Blankinship; great-grandson, Gabriel Blankinship. The family thanks the TMC Hospice team for their loving care. Thank you to family and friends for the gifts and communications. Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY CHAPEL on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019
