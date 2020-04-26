Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamont Mortuary of Globe 328 South Hill Street Globe , AZ 85501 (928)-425-5491 Send Flowers Obituary





Pat was born in Tucson, AZ and spent most of his growing up years in Tucson. After high school he went into the Navy and served from 1962 to 1968 with Honorable discharge.



In 1976 he met and married Laurie Collette McMullen. Daughter, Sara was born in 1977. A few years later Pat and Laurie went their separate ways.



In 1994 Pat married Linda May Batson Scadden. They lived in Westfield, New York until her death April 21, 2013, seven years to the day of Pat's passing. After Linda's death Pat moved to Globe, AZ with his sister, Sandy and her husband, Wallace. His health was failing due to dementia and in 2018 he entered into Assisted Living where he was cared for until his passing.



Pat is survived by his daughter, Sara Nicole Mitchell (Sam); sister, Sandra Lee Brewer (Wallace); brother, Michael Stephen Sadler; stepdaughters, Anneliese and Krista Scadden; stepsons, Shane and Jeffrey Scadden all of New York; granddaughter, Briana Nicole Hill; nephews, Cuave (Cindy) Haverland and Lance (Debbie) Haverland. Preceded in death by his wife, Linda; his parents, Robert Stephen Sadler and Helen Irma Aston. Graveside Services were held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. David Cemetery in St. David, AZ. Arrangements by LAMONT MORTUARY OF GLOBE.











