MINETTI, Patrecia Ann



of Goodyear, AZ, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ, wife, and mother, passed away on April 28, 2020. Patrecia was born to the late Tom and Martha Dinkel in Denver, CO where she was raised. She attended college before joining the United States Navy where she met her husband of 62 years, Cdr. Bernard Louis Minetti USN Ret. They were married on December 26, 1957 in Milton, Florida while they were both stationed at N.A.S. Whiting Field. After moving from their home in Oak Harbor, WA, they lived in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Imperial Beach, California, Tucson, AZ, and Monument, CO and before settling in Goodyear, Arizona. After her husband, Patrecia had two remarkable joys in her life. First was being with her family which she loved unconditionally. Then came her music. She sang beautifully and played piano, organ, and guitar and was a master in the art of music. She put that mastery to use leading church children's choirs and playing the church organ at services each Sunday. Patrecia had a vivacious personality and loved to make people laugh. A favorite pastime of hers was raising and breeding collies. She built and maintained Sunset Kennels at their home in Oak Harbor. Along with Bernard, Patrecia is survived by her daughter, Bernadette and her husband, Tim and her brother, Thomas. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W. Thomas Rd. in Avondale, AZ with a viewing one-hour prior. Arrangements by THOMPSON FUNERAL CHAPEL.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store