CARPENTER, Patricia A. (Floyd)



June 9, 1941 - August 8, 2019



Passed away peacefully at her home the evening of Thursday, August 8, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Beloved mother of Jerry (Veronica), Mike (Erin), Dana (Dan), Kevin (Katy) and Cathy. She leaves behind many loving brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Her spirit and resilience will live on, in the memories of her loved ones and she will be forever missed. The eldest of 11 kids, she was born in Santiago de Cuba, to Chester and Catherine Floyd. Shortly after her birth the young family relocated to sunny Tucson, AZ. Pat and her siblings all attended Salpointe Catholic High School. Pat had a zest for life that many people only wished they had. She loved her family, sports, good food and gatherings and would welcome anyone into her home at any time, with open arms. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, Arizona 85705 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in the name of Pat Carpenter. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.







