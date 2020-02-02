Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Thomas The Apostle Roman Catholic Church 5150 N. Valley View Road Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BLEASE, Patricia Ann



86, entered into rest January 26, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Born in Rock islands, IL in 1933 and raised in Davenport, Iowa. Graduated from Immaculate Conception academy for girls and entered Saint Ambrose College, division of nursing. It was there that she met her husband who graduated that year and began training to become an air force fighter pilot. They married and were stationed in Japan followed by three years in France. Returning to the states for assignment to Nellis AFB Nevada, and having three children, David Czarnecki, Anne Marie Huffman, and Andrew Czarnecki. In 1975 she married her second husband Lt. Col. Paul Blease and they had 34 wonderful happy years together. Our mother and grandmother was a loving and caring woman who devoted her life to her faith and the church, she leaves behind three children and five grandchildren. She will be forever missed in our hearts but she is reunited with her loved ones in heaven. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Thomas The Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, Tucson. Interment to follow in Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







