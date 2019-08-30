Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Powers McIntyre. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saints Peter & Paul Church Campbell Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MCINTYRE, Patricia Ann Powers



passed away in the early morning of August 28, 2019, shortly after a diagnosis of bile duct cancer. Her passing was as graceful as her life as a daughter, student, spouse, traveler, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We say goodbye as she continues on another of her many journeys.



Patricia was born on August 21, 1934 in Seattle, WA to Frank and Gertrude Powers. She lived with her parents and siblings, Frank Jr. and John, in the University District and attended Blessed Sacrament School and Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart. In her teens, the family moved to 2019 Evergreen Point Road in Medina, WA, where she was caretaker for a beautiful apple orchard and loving cocker spaniel, Mike.



In 1952, she entered Stanford University, where she continued her love of learning, and where she met her life-partner, Laurence Cook McIntyre Jr. They were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bellevue, WA on June 22, 1957 and began a 62 year long journey together. All who knew Pat and Larry would remark on their constancy, energy, adventurousness, sociability, and care for others.



Patricia traveled with Larry to his assignments while in the U.S. Navy (Maryland and California), and during his education (Wisconsin and New Jersey). During those years, her sons were born (David in 1958 in Seattle, WA; Mark in 1959 in Long Beach, CA; Charles in 1963 in Madison, WI; and John in 1965 in Princeton, NJ). Her parents and siblings would say that her personality was perfectly suited to be the only woman in a household of tall and boisterous boys. She taught them all they needed to know to succeed in life and to become generous spouses and parents.



The family settled in Tucson, Arizona in 1966 where Larry accepted a position in the Physics Department at the University of Arizona. The colleagues that surrounded them would become friends for life. Pat and Larry hosted New Year's Eve parties for these friends, beginning that first year and continuing for fifty years and counting. Even as a busy mother and spouse, Patricia always made time for study, taking a diverse stream of courses at the U of A. She volunteered her time for decades at St. Elizabeth's Health Clinic, supporting their important effort to serve low income families. Her energy was expansive enough to include room in her home for a dog, Butterscotch, and many cats, birds, and fish, all of whom found their final resting places in the side yard.



Throughout the family's early years, Patricia acted as travel guide for many adventures around the world, including extended periods in Rocky Point and Mexico City, Mexico; Oxford, England; Stirling, Scotland; and Uppsala, Sweden. Patricia led her family on countless tours of cathedrals, museums, cultural sites, market stalls, and gravesites, though there was always time for beaches, playgrounds, beerhouses, and pubs. Upon returning from each sabbatical or trip, her home on East Fifth Street would fill with her eclectic purchases.



Her skills were highlighted in 1975, when she steered her husband, four kids, two nieces, and nephew across Europe in a VW Van and Beetle. The caravan camped throughout the summer, and Pat made every historic site visit, meal, and activity seem effortless.



At home, Pat placed herself on the front lines of social justice, joining hands during Hands Across America, marching in protest at nuclear test sites (fortunately not arrested), supporting immigrant and indigenous causes, and endorsing Democratic progressives (Eugene McCarthy and other underdogs). Between activities, she cared for her home in the desert and assured each plant in her yard received water and attention. She loved the Arizona desert, where she and Larry walked and hiked extensively, even during the heat of summer.



Pat's years with Larry pre- and post-retirement included trips to China (during the Tiananmen Square uprising), Japan (to visit the 88 temples on Shikoku), South Africa (to visit David's in-laws), and Europe (again and again). Their skill in world travel, their interest in exploring new and obscure locations, and their ability to preserve memories of their trips on over 12,000 color 35-mm slides, allowed family and friends to travel vicariously with them.



Until only a few weeks prior to her passing, Pat was vibrantly visiting her large family's many activities in Tucson, Phoenix, Corvallis, and Seattle. Even as Pat and Larry slowed their pace of travel, they found satisfaction in simple dinners in front of the TV watching English miniseries or reading a universe of books, magazines, or newspapers. Her health challenges over the past few years never slowed her down for long. She was supported by Larry every step of the way, up to the time she made her final goodbye from Peppi's House Hospice. We, her family, are comforted in knowing that we said goodbye and thanks for all she provided to us. She was resolute in her final wishes, she was thinking about her family and friends to the end, and she enters her final rest with no regrets, except for the sadness we feel at our parting.



Pat is survived by her husband, Larry; brother, John (Maureen); four sons, David, Mark, Charlie and John; four daughters-in-law she loved, Janet, Sheila, Stephanie and Patrice; 13 grandchildren, Sean, Colin, Meghan, Thomas (Ashlyn), Andrew (Katie), Maeve, Michael, Mary Kate, Daniel, Dennis, Marissa, Rachel and Kenneth; three great-grandchildren, Annie, Mila and great-grandson-to-be; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Campbell Ave. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A reception will follow. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







