Guest Book View Sign Service Information Marana Mortuary & Cemetery 12146 W Barnett Rd Marana , AZ 85653 (520)-682-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

BARNETT, Patricia "Trish"



passed away November 25, 2019. Patricia was born at St. Mary's in Tucson and she was the eldest of four children to Barney (Earl) and Elinor Barnett of Marana AZ. Trish attended college at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. She graduated with a bachelor's degree and she worked in Wilcox, Buckeye, Wickenburg and Marana School Districts as a Speech Therapist. Trish loved working with her students and many of them made a connection with her beyond her speech therapy role. Trish also spent some time in Durango/Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Trish loved traveling and she spent time in Australia, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and many other states in the US. The family is appreciative to her many friends and caregivers who assisted Trish over the past few years. Patricia is survived by her mother, Elinor Barnett; sisters, Virginia (Gini) Hoopes and Laura Barnett and her brother, Fred Barnett, as well as nephews, Jason, Tim and Eric and niece, Kelly. She is predeceased by her father, Barney (Earl) Barnett.Services will be held for Trish on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. There will be a graveside service at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, 6894 AZ-287, Coolidge, AZ at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, there will be a Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Marana Mortuary and Cemetery at 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, AZ.







BARNETT, Patricia "Trish"passed away November 25, 2019. Patricia was born at St. Mary's in Tucson and she was the eldest of four children to Barney (Earl) and Elinor Barnett of Marana AZ. Trish attended college at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. She graduated with a bachelor's degree and she worked in Wilcox, Buckeye, Wickenburg and Marana School Districts as a Speech Therapist. Trish loved working with her students and many of them made a connection with her beyond her speech therapy role. Trish also spent some time in Durango/Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Trish loved traveling and she spent time in Australia, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and many other states in the US. The family is appreciative to her many friends and caregivers who assisted Trish over the past few years. Patricia is survived by her mother, Elinor Barnett; sisters, Virginia (Gini) Hoopes and Laura Barnett and her brother, Fred Barnett, as well as nephews, Jason, Tim and Eric and niece, Kelly. She is predeceased by her father, Barney (Earl) Barnett.Services will be held for Trish on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. There will be a graveside service at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, 6894 AZ-287, Coolidge, AZ at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, there will be a Celebration of Life Service Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Marana Mortuary and Cemetery at 12146 W. Barnett Rd., Marana, AZ. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close