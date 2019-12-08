BARNETT, Patricia "Trish"
passed away November 25, 2019. Patricia was born at St. Mary's in Tucson and she was the eldest of four children to Barney (Earl) and Elinor Barnett of Marana AZ. Trish attended college at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. She graduated with a bachelor's degree and she worked in Wilcox, Buckeye, Wickenburg and Marana School Districts as a Speech Therapist. Trish loved working with her students and many of them made a connection with her beyond her speech therapy role. Trish also spent some time in Durango/Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Trish loved traveling and she spent time in Australia, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and many other states in the US. The family is appreciative to her many friends and caregivers who assisted Trish over the past few years. Patricia is survived by her mother, Elinor Barnett; sisters, Virginia (Gini) Hoopes and Laura Barnett and her brother, Fred Barnett, as well as nephews, Jason, Tim and Eric and niece, Kelly. She is predeceased by her father, Barney (Earl) Barnett. Services were held Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019