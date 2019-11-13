LONG, Patricia "Pat" Curtis
A long-time Tucson resident, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 84 years of age. Pat enjoyed a marriage of almost 60 years to Bill Long and was a loving and fun grandmother. To know Pat, was to love Pat. Her zest for life and infectious smile touched all those who were blessed to know her. Pat taught piano for close to 50 years. She was also a talented composer. She volunteered for several organizations throughout her life. Her passion for music inspired her to join the Tucson Music Teachers Association (TMTA) where she was actively involved for many years. She is survived by her children, Debbie Clarke and Cindy Vanderkolk of Tucson, Michael Long of Dallas; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The Sheraton Hotel Meeting Center, 5151 E. Grant Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: TMTA; 1242 N. Mourning Dove Rd., Green Valley, AZ, 85614. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019