Patricia Deane Davis
DAVIS, Patricia Deane

passed away on June 27, 2020. She was born July 12, 1936 to Dean and Kate Jubb in Syracuse, New York. Patricia is survived by her brothers, John David, William and Charles; her sister-in-law, Mary; her children, John, Charles (Kerry), George (Cassandra), Catherine and Clarissa (Gary) and grandchildren, Emily, Mason, Alexander, Chase, and Lily. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles, whom she met in 1957 in a class on John Milton. Patricia graduated as a Fulbright Scholar and Phi Beta Kappa from William Smith College in 1958 and began an academic career that would span more than 50 years. She earned a Ph.D. in Medieval Studies at the University of Arizona in 1991. Patricia studied or taught in Tucson, the Vatican in Rome, Puerto Rico, Turkey and Taiwan. She was very proud of her published study of rare books at the La Casa del Libro in San Juan: La temprana imprenta sevillana: colección La Casa del Libro, 1997. When she wasn't traveling or teaching abroad, she kept herself busy at the home where she and Charles lived for 50 years. She loved gardening and was always busy with numerous house projects; but most of all she loved her animals all of whom shared her life as her children. She enjoyed playing the piano and in her love and pursuit of academics she traveled the world, often accompanied by family members or close friends. Her teaching of the arts inspired so many young, bright, inquisitive minds. She will be remembered by her children and friends for her laughter, her sharp wit, and her sense of adventure, but most of all as an inspiring, fun loving, affectionate mother who adored and doted upon her grandchildren.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
