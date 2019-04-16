DORGAN, Patricia "Patti" passed away on April 11, 2019. On Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway, burial Service to follow at All Faiths Cemetery, and luncheon at Harrison Hills Mobile Home Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pima Council on Aging, 8467 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 16, 2019