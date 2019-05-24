Patricia Louise (Marx) Hartman

Guest Book
  • "Amazing Aunt Pat! I remember when she would come home and..."
    - Jennifer Wigginton
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X
Obituary
Send Flowers

HARTMAN, Patricia Louise (Marx)

86, of Tucson, passed surrounded by family May 20,2019. She was born December of 1932 in Evansville, In. Married Thomas in February 1952. She was blessed with four children, Thomas, James, Julie and Lawrence and grandchildren, Aaron and Ethan Hausman, and Aiden, Zac and Michele Hartman. Graduating from the University of Evansville in 1966, Summa Cum Laude, earning a BA in Education. Services will be held at St. Pius X Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.