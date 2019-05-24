HARTMAN, Patricia Louise (Marx)
86, of Tucson, passed surrounded by family May 20,2019. She was born December of 1932 in Evansville, In. Married Thomas in February 1952. She was blessed with four children, Thomas, James, Julie and Lawrence and grandchildren, Aaron and Ethan Hausman, and Aiden, Zac and Michele Hartman. Graduating from the University of Evansville in 1966, Summa Cum Laude, earning a BA in Education. Services will be held at St. Pius X Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 24, 2019