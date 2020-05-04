My wife and I lived in an apartment at their Ranch House, 20 years ago when we first moved to Sonoita and our house was under construction. We became dear friends of Pat and Cotton while sitting out on their yard looking into the west with the sun setting over the Santa Rita Mountains almost every evening. I lost my wife to cancer a few years later but what a special time making friends with the Basingers; I shall never forget! Chelsea and Pat are catching up with all the news up in Heaven!

Dave Naugle

Friend