Patricia May "Pat" Basinger
BASINGER , Patricia May "Pat"

born August 10, 1936 has passed away and gone to be with our Lord and Savior on April 28, 2020.Pat is preceded in death by her mother, Martha DeShano Spore; her father, Alvin O. DeShano and her brother, Alvin A. DeShano. Pat is survived by her husband, Wayne (Cotton) Basinger and six children, Debbie Basinger, Tyler Basinger (April), Judy Jablonski, Michael Basinger (Julie), Sherri Stout (Russell) and Terri Powers (Gene); 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Pat was active in the Santa Cruz County area volunteering to help for any occasion and was involved in various organizations such as Cowbelles, Sonoita Fair and Rodeo Association, book and quilt clubs and her beloved "Udder Bunch." She was an avid quilter and when not volunteering somewhere, you could find her in her sewing room working on another quilt design.

Pat will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends and relatives.

The world has lost a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 4, 2020.
My wife and I lived in an apartment at their Ranch House, 20 years ago when we first moved to Sonoita and our house was under construction. We became dear friends of Pat and Cotton while sitting out on their yard looking into the west with the sun setting over the Santa Rita Mountains almost every evening. I lost my wife to cancer a few years later but what a special time making friends with the Basingers; I shall never forget! Chelsea and Pat are catching up with all the news up in Heaven!
Dave Naugle
Friend
I loved Pat and I know Corky loved her a lot. She will be missed I will miss her hugs and smile. Watching her dance and her witty remarks.
Joy Quiroga
Friend
