of Tucson, Arizona, died peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, with Charles M. "Chuck" Pettis, her husband of 66 years and family and friends close by.Pat was born in Tucson on January 31, 1930, to Frank C. and Josephine Brady O'Rielly. Her father's first name featured prominently in her manner and her mother's six generations of Tucson pioneer heritage were reflected in her spirit. She departed for the next life in the same way that she navigated this one - with deep faith, on her own terms, but without self-importance, and with all arrangements specified.Pat was extremely grateful to have been born a Tucsonan and American and to have lived through the "golden years" of the 1940's, '50s, '60s, and well beyond. She felt fortunate to have been born into a Tucson pioneer family - the Lees on her mother's, mother's side and the descendants of Peter Rainsford Brady on her mother's, father's side - and blessed to have a twin brother, Richard B. "Buck" O'Rielly. She said the "icing on the cake" was enjoying the Southern Arizona desert throughout her life and being married to Chuck for so many years.A graduate of Tucson High ('47) and the University of Arizona ('51), Pat is a member of the Badger Foundation Hall of Fame and was an active alumna of the Beta Delta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She and Chuck met in San Francisco in 1952, married in Tucson that same year, lived in Hawaii for two years as newlyweds, and then returned to Tucson. Pat cherished desert life, took time to stay connected with family and friends, and entertained no engagement that conflicted with regular mahjong group gatherings. A lifelong philanthropist, she championed the preservation of the Mission Xavier del Bac through her work with Patronato San Xavier and supported the Southern Arizona Aids Foundation, Arizona Land & Water Trust, Tucson Zoological Society, and many other local charities. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.Pat is survived by her husband Chuck; brother, Buck and his wife, Bobbie; niece, Amy O'Rielly Draper, her husband Rob, and their children, Katie, Jack, and Ryan; cousin, Sue Flynn; and cousin, Kate ORielly; her children and grandchildren; and was preceded in death by her nephew, Richard Frank "Rich" O'Rielly.The family will hold a private Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Pat's memory to any of the organizations mentioned above or your .