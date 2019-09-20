RASCON, Patricia Rae (Strocchia)
5/27/1956 - 9/10/2019
Patricia Rae (Strocchia) Rascon, 63, of Casa Grande, Arizona. Passed away on Tuesday September 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Pat Louis Strocchia and her father-in-law, David Rascon Sr.
Patricia was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 27, 1956 to Pat and Angela Strocchia. She is survived by her husband, David Rascon Jr., her mother, Angela Strocchia, three sisters, Donna (Bill) Caputo, Teresa Strocchia, Susan (Rick) Zeigler, three brothers, Marty (Peggy) Strocchia, Frank (Rose) Strocchia, Pat (Beth) Strocchia all from Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by her children, Lisa (Richard) Trombetta, William Kripner, Timothy Kripner, Daniel Kripner of Tucson, Arizona. Along with David Fabian Rascon of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Ashley (Johnny) Rascon and Brittnee Rascon of Palmdale, California, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Patricia was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Patricia was a devoted nurse in the memory care unit at the Caring House for over 10 years in Sacaton, Arizona, where she was loved by her patients as well as the staff.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and family. She enjoyed walking thru the swap meet and going back home to Chicago, Illinois to visit her family. She also loved spending time at the beach in San Diego, California.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Casa Grande, Arizona. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. There will be a procession to Mountain View Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at Villago Middle School in the All-Purpose room.
Patricia will truly be missed by everyone, "Til We Meet Again".
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 20, 2019