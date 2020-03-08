Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Turner Strawn. View Sign Service Information Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home 1335 S Swan Rd Tucson , AZ 85711 (520)-747-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

STRAWN, Patricia Turner



77, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home in Tucson, Arizona after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born Patricia Ellen Turner on March 28, 1942 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Edward Elihu and Mary Frances Turner, she was a graduate of Tucson High School class of 1959 and attended the University of Arizona.



After working a variety of office manager and bookkeeping jobs, Pat worked at Tucson Electric Power Company (then Tucson Gas and Electric) for 23 years, working her way from clerk to web site designer. An avid hiker and cyclist, she hiked the Grand Canyon and rode in the El Tour de Tucson twice. She was a SCUBA diver and loved diving in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico and in the Caribbean, especially Bonaire and the Cayman Islands. She continued to put her bookkeeping skills to use by becoming the Treasurer of every organization she belonged to --- St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, the Tucson Electric Power Employee's Association, the Desert Dolphin SCUBA Diving Club, the Tucson High Class of 1959 Reunion Committee, and the Arizona Estates Community Association.



Pat is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, James Strawn; her daughters, Carol Brandon (Cushing); her husband, Byron of Tucson, Arizona and their two sons, Scott and Ben; Mary Tullis (Cushing), her husband Garner of Valparaiso, Indiana and their four daughters, Molly, Marilee, Jane and Rachael; her daughter, Nancy Cushing of Tucson, Arizona; her sister, Barbara Lee of Creswell, Oregon and her brother, Jim Turner of Tucson, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Nancy Demboski of Surprise, Arizona and her first husband, Douglas Cushing of Tucson, Arizona.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 602 N. Wilmot Road, Tucson, Arizona 85711. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Peppi's House - TMC Hospice, 5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona 85712 or online at











