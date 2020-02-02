Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Van Metre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN METRE, Patricia



1/31/1932 - 6/5/2019



Patricia Van Metre, known to many as "Pat" or "Patty," died peacefully at home on June 5, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born January 31, 1932 in Tucson, AZ, the daughter of Lee Downer and Gladys Hubbard.



Pat attended Sam Hughes Elementary, Mansfield Junior High, Tucson High School, and the University of Arizona.After she and her husband Edward Van Metre married in 1954, they established themselves as teachers, and owned and operated a cattle farm north of McNeal, Arizona, despite the fact that they knew nothing about farming or cattle. Her boundless energy inspired her to also teach at local schools in McNeal and Douglas, Arizona. Her "can do" attitude and lack of ego led her to also serve as the local school bus driver in McNeal.



Pat was a fiercely independent woman and truly ahead of her time. After graduating from the University of Arizona, she earned her PhD and later worked for the University in the College of Education, later as a Fine Arts Professor, and as an Assistant Dean in the Graduate College. She became noteworthy for her ability to help struggling academic departments become successful.



Patricia and her husband later owned and operated a cattle ranch in Madera Canyon named the Rocking Flag Ranch which they purchased from the Proctor Family who had homesteaded the land.



Never afraid of hard work, Pat learned how to take care of livestock, do the daily chores, and make repairs, all while working at the University. Patty was pretty good on a horse!



During much of her life, Patricia loved and excelled at her favorite sport, Tennis. She also adored her dogs Scamper and Wicket and took great joy in walking and taking care of them.



Pat's accomplishments were not limited to academia, tennis and cattle ranching. She was also extremely curious and adventurous. During the 1960's, she and her husband spent about a year in South America driving a VW Beetle all over Peru and the Andes.



While passionate about her life, Patricia was always very interested in the lives of others.



In 1990 she published a book about George Harvill, the wife of former President of the U of A, Dr. Richard A. Harvill, titled "In her own words, George Garner Harvill." She made friends during her travels and maintained those contacts throughout the years. Pat was a generous entertainer who loved to open her home for private and public events. To know her was to be seen, felt, and respected. Her wisdom, integrity, poise, generosity and kindness enriched the lives of all who knew her.



Any remembrance of Pat would be incomplete without mentioning her love for her nephew, Randy. She served as a mentor, confidant, and friend to him. She modeled integrity, reliability, hard work, and making good decisions even when difficult. Her absence leaves a large void.



Pat is survived by her nephew, Randy Downer, Jr., his wife, Sherry Janssen Downer, their daughter, Ava Lee; sister-in-law, Julie Downer and best friend, Richard Hill. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Edward Van Metre; her sister, Betty L. Downer and her brother, Randolph L. Downer, Sr.



To honor Pat's memory, please consider a donation to TMC Hospice, who gave Pat a smooth ride home. If you have recollections of Patricia and would like to share them, please feel free to email them to her nephew, Randy, via email address:







