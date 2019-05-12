WHITING, Patricia "Pat"



passed away May 2, 2019. Born on September 23, 1937, in Arthur, Ill., Pat was the daughter of Charles Lacy and Reata Ashbrook Lacy McNutt and later was the stepdaughter of Jack McNutt. She moved with her family to Tucson in 1940, and was salutatorian when she graduated from Amphi High School in 1955. In 1959, she graduated with honors from the University of Arizona with a degree in home economics education. Pat married Frank Whiting in 1958. During their 59-year marriage, they enjoyed spending time with their family and were fortunate to travel to several wonderful locations, including Brazil, New Zealand, Australia, the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador. They also enjoyed annual summer camping/fishing trips in Wyoming with friends. They always had a loyal dog that was inevitably spoiled! An active member of Trinity Presbyterian church for 68 years, Pat was a dedicated church volunteer. She worked as a teacher's assistant in the Flowing Wells School District for 29 years and especially enjoyed her time working in the gifted student program. Pat was active in several professional organizations and the UA Alumni Association. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching nearly every sport on TV - especially UA men's basketball. "Jeopardy!" also was a lifelong passion. After retiring, Pat and Frank joined the Tucson Mall Walkers and enjoyed socializing with new friends. Pat was preceded in death by Frank, who died in 2017. She is survived by daughters, Jamie Holehan (Patrick) and Linda Bylina (John); grandchildren, Sterling, Megan and Ian Holehan and Lea and Andrea Bylina; a sister, Charlene Wolfe (Bob); a brother, Tim Lacy (Deena); and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church (Asylum Fund). Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019