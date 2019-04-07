Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick "Pat" BENITES. View Sign

BENITES, Patrick "Pat" passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. He was 61 years old. Born in Tucson on March 18, 1958, Pat graduated from Rincon High School in 1976. He played both football and baseball in high school and accepted a baseball scholarship to Pima Community College after receiving All-City honors his junior and senior years. He played at Pima for two years before continuing his baseball career at Emporia State University in Kansas. He later transferred to the University of Arizona where he graduated with both a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in education. Shortly after graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Tamia Boule, on December 27, 1982. They started dating when she was 13 and he was 14. They were together a total of 46 years and married for 36. They were each other's first and only love. They had two children together, Brad and Polly and four grandchildren, Cali, Katelyn, Jacob and Ollie. Pat loved his family more than anything. Pat began his career as a teacher, spending seven years teaching and coaching both football and baseball at Desert View High School and Pueblo High School. He later switched careers and became a firefighter with the Tucson Fire Department, retiring in 2007. Pat was an avid golfer who passed down his love for the game to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time watching golf and following the Arizona Wildcats' football and basketball programs. Pat will be remembered for his kind heart, his generosity, and his unwillingness to ever accept "no" as an answer when he'd offer you a drink or a snack. Pat is survived by his wife, Tamia; his children, Brad Benites (Beth) and Polly Mayfield (Elliot); his grandchildren, Cali (10), Katelyn (7), Jacob (3), and Ollie (2); his sister, Mary Alice Serna (Albert); his brother, Bobby Benites and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved sister, Carol Molina (Jim); brother, Dale Benites; parents, Natalie and Dale (Ernie) Benites, and many of his closest friends. Pat's Funeral will be held at Pantano Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to Axes in Arms/Embers of Hope, 300 S. Fire Central Place, Tucson AZ 85701. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.





