KUSIAN, Patrick James



died at home on October 8, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. Born in Tucson, AZ on July 6, 1953, he grew up in the produce business. Throughout his life he enoyed camping, hunting and fishing, especially in the White Mountains. Upon retiring, he discovered wood-working, and Mesquite was his favorite. A gifted mimic, what he loved more than anything was entertaining his many friends, and watching them laugh at his jokes and stories. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Lucille Kusian and brothers, Richard and John, Patrick is survived by his loving partner, Terry Morse; daughters, Shelly (Michael) Burgoyne and Sheila Hanson and brother, Thomas (Peggy) Kusian. A Celebration of Patrick's life will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., at Site 17 Event Center, 840 E. 17th St., Tucson.







