McCallion, Patrick
91, died on November 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Originally from Dumbarton, Scotland, Patrick came to The United States in the 1950's and joined the Air Force shortly thereafter. He married his wife, Agnes Rohmer, while stationed in Texas. After 20 years in the Air Force he retired to Tucson, Arizona where he worked building furniture, finishing houses, doing maintenance for the VA hospital and dancing at local live music establishments. Patrick's love of life, humor, stories, music and dance lives on in his three children, Dianne McCallion Sorenson, Neil McCallion, Nancy McCallion and his grandchildren, Sean Scanlan, Tim Scanlan, Kevin Sorenson, Jessica Sorenson-Chalberg, Anna McCallion and Emily McCallion Krieger. He was a generous, loving father and a dear friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 11, 2019