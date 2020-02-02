Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick W. Higgins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIGGINS, Patrick W.



72, passed away January 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Survived by devoted wife of 51 years, Sharon Higgins; daughters, Shannon Higgins and Marla (Christopher) Vera; grandchildren, Dempsey, Brennon, Molly and Kerrigan Miranda; Catherine and Anson Vera; sisters, Christina and Teresa Higgins; nephews, Patrick Sheridan Higgins and Willliam and James Wallice, and in-laws, Lloyd, Molly and Mary Stotler. Served in Army Military Intelligence 1967-1970. Patrick was a gifted storyteller who leaves behind many friends and adopted family who will remember him for his sense of humor, perfectly timed wit, and sharing his opinion, ever adhearing to his open, honest approach to life. Patrick's pursuits included Wednesday's at his favorite pub, running, cycling, golfing, cooking, opera, and consuming all forms of the written word. In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to Casa de La Luz.







HIGGINS, Patrick W.72, passed away January 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Survived by devoted wife of 51 years, Sharon Higgins; daughters, Shannon Higgins and Marla (Christopher) Vera; grandchildren, Dempsey, Brennon, Molly and Kerrigan Miranda; Catherine and Anson Vera; sisters, Christina and Teresa Higgins; nephews, Patrick Sheridan Higgins and Willliam and James Wallice, and in-laws, Lloyd, Molly and Mary Stotler. Served in Army Military Intelligence 1967-1970. Patrick was a gifted storyteller who leaves behind many friends and adopted family who will remember him for his sense of humor, perfectly timed wit, and sharing his opinion, ever adhearing to his open, honest approach to life. Patrick's pursuits included Wednesday's at his favorite pub, running, cycling, golfing, cooking, opera, and consuming all forms of the written word. In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to Casa de La Luz. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close