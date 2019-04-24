KANE, Patrick William died peacefully on April 16, 2019 following complications from liver disease. He was born in Portland, OR on January 24, 1955. He grew up in Butte, MT and played for the undefeated Butte Central freshman football team of 1969 before moving to Tucson in 1970. He worked for Safeway for 40 years before retirement. Pat is survived by his son, Rick; siblings, Moe, Mary Ellen (Steve), Jo Anne and Mike (Christie); nieces, Michaela and Mackenzie Kane and nephews, Nick Camferdam, Billy and Logan Kane and Parker and Chad McFadden. Pat is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Katherine; his parents, William Edward Kane and Mary Anne Ruther Kane; brother, Willie Kane and his favorite cousin, Mark Blinn. Pat lettered in football and track at Salpointe. He was in the National Honor Society and Key Club. Pat played rugby at the UofA. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and liked hanging out at Margarita Bay. He and Rick enjoyed NASCAR. Pat loved all things Star Trek. We thank Mark Gonzales and his team at Golden Hope for their great care. Peppi's House and the TMC team provided comfort when we needed it. Lifelong friends, Joe Dorgan and Herb Wagner and cousins, Mike Blinn and Johnny Kane supported Pat with visits and encouragement. Please join us at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to remember Pat. His ashes will be buried next to his dad in Butte at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to El Rio Healthcare, who took such good care of Pat over the last year, or the . Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary