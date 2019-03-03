Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Jean LANDERS. View Sign

LANDERS, Patsy Jean Born on March 19, 1935 in Galveston, TX and passed away on February 26, 2019. Daughter of the late George and Eleanor Diamantopoulos. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Landers and her first spouse and father of her children, R.M. Duncan. She leaves behind her devoted sisters, Irene Barbour-Pearson, Georgia Clark and Cindy Shipley and their families; children, Debi Harper, Carol Maklin (Mark), Jim Duncan (Kathy) and Trish McCollom (Jim); eight granddaughters and ten great- grandchildren. Patsy enjoyed board games and Eegees with her grandkids, and having conversations with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed. There will be a small private service with family. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.





