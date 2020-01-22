NELSON, Paul Andrew
64, a born and raised Tucsonan,
passed away surrounded by family on January 16, 2020.
He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend.
He loved the mountains and the desert
and having adventures in both.
He was a talented mechanical designer who contributed work to local hospitals, schools, and Arizona universities.
He was a very devoted father and proud of his sons.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the DAV.org.
Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 22, 2020