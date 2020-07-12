WILZBACH, , Paul Andrew



67, left us June 14, 2020 in his home in Tucson, AZ. Born and raised in Evergreen Park, IL, Paul attended Evergreen Park High School and the University of Illinois in Champaign - Urbana, IL, where he studied geographical science. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth E. and Eileen, nee Marcin. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mindy Bernstein; his siblings, Kenneth Scott (Melva) of Cape Coral, FL; Peter (Charlotte) of Charleston, SC; Mark (Maureen) of Fort Myers, FL; and Margaret of Fort Myers, FL.; as well as seven living nephews and nieces and their children. His best friend and father-in-law Menashe Bernstein considered Paul the son he never had. Brother-in-law to Jessica and David Feldman, Elizabeth Bernstein and uncle to Michael and Daniel Feldman. Devoted caregiver to Inca the cat, the many animal companions who preceded her and beloved friend to many. Paul fiercely loved his family and many friends.



To the astonishment of his medical community, Paul battled and courageously survived 17 cranial surgeries for brain tumors and many complications. He faced his challenges with grace and equanimity. He retained a strong sarcastic and silly sense of humor throughout life. Paul developed expertise in master woodworking, welding, building and information technology. He assisted, often gratis, numerous clients in local nonprofits and small business sectors with their operational computing needs.



Paul's computing and skills at fixer-of-all things were integral in every way to the establishment and continuing operation of Our Place Clubhouse, Cafe 54, and Cafe 54 in the Botanical Gardens in Tucson, for which Mindy served as executive director. These non-profit, State funded facilities provide recovery and employment support for resilient indigent adults living with serious mental illness. Two of the programs won three National awards of excellence. .



Paul touched many hearts. He is remembered by family and friends for his non-judgement of people of all creeds and colors. His ability to help people feel safe and accepted, his generosity, uncountable random acts of kindness, inclusivity, brilliance, humor and tenacity are but a few of the words that describe this exceptional human being.



He loved animals, valued the natural world, and held a special regard for ecosystems of the Sonoran Desert and the Redwood Forest. He thrived on reading and speaking with friends and family about science, economics, politics and social injustice. He had an eclectic appreciation of fine music.



Celebrations of Life will be held in various parts of the country and when allowed. Please contact Mindy at Mindel@cox.net for more information.In lieu of flowers, donations to The Nature Conservancy, Planned Parenthood or Coyote Task Force, doing business as Our Place Clubhouse and Cafe 54, 66 E. Pennington St., Tucson, AZ 85701, would be much appreciated.









