BENNETT, Dr. Paul "Pete"



Pete was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 1, 1927. He passed away peacefully of natural causes in his hometown on February 14, 2020. He cared deeply for his family and left a wonderful legacy. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Janet L. Bennett; two of his sons, Gerald and David; his parents, Dr. Paul H. Bennett and Leila W. Bennett and his brother, Dr. James H. Bennett. Survived by his children, Susan, Paul and Alan; his six grandchildren, Juliet, Shalom, Justus, Joshuwa, Zachary and Christopher as well as his five great-grandchildren, Camden, Adalyn, Blake, Bradley and Maverick. Pete graduated from Tucson High School. Following his WWII military service, he studied at the University of Arizona and then graduated from the College of Physicians and Surgeons in San Francisco, California. There, he met his wife Janet and they married on July 15, 1950. He returned to Tucson with Janet, where they raised their five children. For decades, Pete practiced dentistry at Tucson Medical Square. During his long career he impressed his many patients with his professionalism, integrity and sense of humor. Pete was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, served as President of the Tanque Verde School Board and was President of the Kiwanis Club of Tucson. He loved living in the Tanque Verde Valley, fishing trips to the Sea of Cortez and water skiing at Apache Lake. He also adored his dogs, more than twenty during his lifetime. Knowing he is now with his wife, two of his sons, parents, brother, his many friends and canine kids, brings great comfort to his surviving family. A Celebration of Pete's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.







