ELLSWORTH, Paul C. passed away peacefully with both his children, grandchildren and friends at his side. He was born December 29, 1936 in Kenosha, Wisconsin and passed from this world's life to Gods care and eternal life on Saturday, March 30, 2019. The father of Dale (Courtney) Ellsworth; daughter, Tina (Richard) Mashurn. Blessed with grandchildren, Amanda Van Kirk, Alyssa Pastore, Brandon and Stephanie Ellsworth; great- grandpa to both Joseph and Audri Zambrano; brother, Donnie Ellsworth and brother-in-law, Jimmy Kapusinak with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his loving wife, Marie Ellsworth. Paul served his country in the USMC and after his military service he became a police officer in Illinois and retired from the Racine Police Department. He was a proud man and loved his family and friends and they all loved him. Paul will be missed by all, for his natural love of life and golfing stories. Services will be held at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a procession to the American Legion Post #36, 5845 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, AZ for a Military Honor and Celebration of Life Service.