SIMMONS, Paul Clayton PhD
87, of Tucson, AZ died peacefully at home on August 12, 2019. He was blessed to have two loving wives, Priscilla (48 years) who predeceased him and Margaret (17 years) who has survived him. We were blessed by how he merged two wonderful families together. His kind heart and limitless generosity will be greatly missed by all of his family. Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula (Peter); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Paul's life included a 41 year career with Hughes Aircraft Company as a Metallurgical Engineer and Senior Scientist. His accomplishments and contributions were many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Chapel, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. A reception will be held at the Church after the service. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019