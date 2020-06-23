Paul D. Bishop
BISHOP, Paul D.

72, died June 8, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1947 in Princeton, West Virginia. Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold J. and Ruth H. Bishop and his brother, Ronald L. Bishop. Survived by his partner, Maria Cox and many extended family members. Paul was a Vietnam Veteran, gifted electrician, seeker of knowledge, and an avid hiker. He was a good man that will always be remembered by the people whose lives he has touched. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
