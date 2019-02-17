Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Everest FARRIER Jr.. View Sign

FARRIER, Paul Everest, Jr. On January 30, 2019, Paul Everest Farrier, Jr. passed peacefully away in his Saginaw, Michigan home at the age of 84 years. Paul was raised in the Midwest, but spent the majority of his life in Florida, Arizona and California. His wife, Mary Alice Farrier, father, Paul E. Farrier, Sr., mother, Vera Farrier (Wildman), son, Paul E. Farrier III, and daughter, Amanda Farrier, predeceased him. He is survived by his granddaughters, Kya Koon and Devlin Farrier; their grandmother, Loretta Koon; his close nephew and niece, Richard and Susan Garpiel; sister-in-law, Diane Sexton; niece, Kelly Alfaro, and many extended family members. Paul was a true scholar and gentleman. He loved teaching history courses to his many students at Imperial Valley College. He developed an expertise in analyzing events in the Middle East, wrote many papers, and was recognized by the Jewish Cultural Society. Paul served his country on active duty in the United States Army for three years. He loved to travel, had an eclectic taste in music, and was particularly fond of mariachi music and good Mexican food. He was an avid Arizona Wildcat fan with a feisty spirit and quiet sense of humor. For many years, he bravely battled Parkinson's disease, yet continued to communicate by using a typewriter. The family wants to thank everyone (particularly Robin and Louis Rappley, caregivers Renee, Danielle, Stephen, Rachel, and Aliyah from Avielle Haven East, the Care Team, and Heartland Hospice) who went above and beyond to ensure that Uncle Paul was comfortable and loved, and who made his final time with his soulmate, Mary, an amazing and beautiful experience. The family appreciates the outpouring of support, prayers, and thoughts from family and friends during this difficult time. A Memorial Service is planned in July for Paul and his wife, Mary, at their final resting place in Potosi, Missouri. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.





