Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Vistoso Community Church
1200 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley,, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Haddon Matthews


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Haddon Matthews Obituary
MATTHEWS, Paul Haddon

82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1936, in Florence, NJ, to beloved parents, Rev. Reginald and Grace Matthews. Paul is survived by his wife, Ardith Kapsal Matthews; daughters, Robin, Wendy, Kimberly, Sheryl and Valerie; sister, Judith Simmons; former spouse, Ardelis Matthews; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Matthews and son, Craig Matthews. Paul's love for God, family, and music was infectious to all he would meet. Paul made friends with total strangers and he never forgot anyone's name. He was known throughout the Christian music world as a personal representative for John W. Peterson and National representative of Singspiration; served as Church Music consultant for Ralph Carmichael and Lexicon Music/Light Records; owned Matthews' Sacred Music and Supply store in Ft. Wayne, IN; held multiple hundreds of church music conferences throughout the US to assist church musicians; at Family Life Radio ministries he was in charge of managing speaking engagements and conferences for Randy Carlson and Kevin Leman; served as minister of Music in several churches in Michigan, Ohio, California, and Tucson, AZ, most recently at Vistoso Community Church in Oro Valley. Paul also enjoyed Marketing and was the Publisher of "The Wedding Guide: and "The Eatery" in Southern Arizona and the Advertising Director of "The Worship Guide" for the EXPLORER newspaper in Tucson. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Vistoso Community Church, 1200 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Music Ministry at Vistoso Community Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Download Now