MATTHEWS, Paul Haddon



82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1936, in Florence, NJ, to beloved parents, Rev. Reginald and Grace Matthews. Paul is survived by his wife, Ardith Kapsal Matthews; daughters, Robin, Wendy, Kimberly, Sheryl and Valerie; sister, Judith Simmons; former spouse, Ardelis Matthews; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Matthews and son, Craig Matthews. Paul's love for God, family, and music was infectious to all he would meet. Paul made friends with total strangers and he never forgot anyone's name. He was known throughout the Christian music world as a personal representative for John W. Peterson and National representative of Singspiration; served as Church Music consultant for Ralph Carmichael and Lexicon Music/Light Records; owned Matthews' Sacred Music and Supply store in Ft. Wayne, IN; held multiple hundreds of church music conferences throughout the US to assist church musicians; at Family Life Radio ministries he was in charge of managing speaking engagements and conferences for Randy Carlson and Kevin Leman; served as minister of Music in several churches in Michigan, Ohio, California, and Tucson, AZ, most recently at Vistoso Community Church in Oro Valley. Paul also enjoyed Marketing and was the Publisher of "The Wedding Guide: and "The Eatery" in Southern Arizona and the Advertising Director of "The Worship Guide" for the EXPLORER newspaper in Tucson. A Celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Vistoso Community Church, 1200 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Music Ministry at Vistoso Community Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 30, 2019