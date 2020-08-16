Paul Sharawara

SHARAWARA, Paul
67, died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2020. Born in Whitinsville Mass, he leaves behind his wife, Laurie Lee; son, Samuel; brothers, John (Carolyn Cooper) and Peter; sisters, Elizabeth (John Dieckmann) and Mary Ellen Stansky (John); nieces and cousins. He also leaves many loyal and loving friends, and his family at St. Ambrose Parish. He was loved and will be greatlymissed.
An addicted golfer and lifelong Red Sox fan, he was looking forward to his 50th high school reunion so that he could catch up with his childhood friends.
In 1975 after attending the University of Tampa, he drove to Tucson and the adventure began. He worked at the Marriott, as a bellman, night auditor and facility manager which he carried through to the Hilton East Hotel, Broadway Proper, and finally his home at St. Ambrose.
Paul, who started playing sports in kindergarten, realized why his coaches yelled, threw up their arms, and used an occasional profanity when he coached the wee ones in Little League, Pop Warner and Youth Soccer.
He continued his love of baseball by playing fast pitch for 20 years. His many teammates remained in his heart.
According to those close to him, he would answer historical and geographical questions faster than a smartphone.
Due to the COVID virus, a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. But a Mass will be held at St. Ambrose, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please call the parish at 520-622-6749 for further information In lieu of flowers, please be kind and love one another. There is also an option to donate to casamariatucson.org
website. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.