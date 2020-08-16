1/1
Paul Sharawara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARAWARA, Paul

67, died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2020. Born in Whitinsville Mass, he leaves behind his wife, Laurie Lee; son, Samuel; brothers, John (Carolyn Cooper) and Peter; sisters, Elizabeth (John Dieckmann) and Mary Ellen Stansky (John); nieces and cousins. He also leaves many loyal and loving friends, and his family at St. Ambrose Parish. He was loved and will be greatlymissed.

An addicted golfer and lifelong Red Sox fan, he was looking forward to his 50th high school reunion so that he could catch up with his childhood friends.

In 1975 after attending the University of Tampa, he drove to Tucson and the adventure began. He worked at the Marriott, as a bellman, night auditor and facility manager which he carried through to the Hilton East Hotel, Broadway Proper, and finally his home at St. Ambrose.

Paul, who started playing sports in kindergarten, realized why his coaches yelled, threw up their arms, and used an occasional profanity when he coached the wee ones in Little League, Pop Warner and Youth Soccer.

He continued his love of baseball by playing fast pitch for 20 years. His many teammates remained in his heart.

According to those close to him, he would answer historical and geographical questions faster than a smartphone.

Due to the COVID virus, a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. But a Mass will be held at St. Ambrose, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please call the parish at 520-622-6749 for further information In lieu of flowers, please be kind and love one another. There is also an option to donate to casamariatucson.org on Paul's behalf on the Legacy.com website. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Paul and my sympathy goes to Lori and Sam. Always enjoyed the boys, Sam and my Michael playing together and going to Little League baseball with Paul. Prayers for the family. We will miss Paul.
Kathi Dwyer
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved