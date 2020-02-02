Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Starr Sypherd. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, University of Arizona Send Flowers Obituary

SYPHERD, Paul Starr



In Memory of



Paul Starr Sypherd arrived on this earth in Akron, Ohio on November 16, 1936, into the loving arms of his parents, Pearle Clinton and Mary Mildred Sypherd. When he left us on January 18, 2020, he was in the tender and loving arms of his wife, Linda. Paul is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Denise; sons, David, Sean and Scott; his loving grandchildren; and, his many other dear relatives.



When he was six years old, Paul's family left Akron during



Paul attended public schools in Peoria and Glendale, and was proud of attending Phoenix College for one year before transferring to Arizona State (College) University where he received his B.S. degree in microbiology with distinction. He then moved south and attended the University of Arizona and obtained a M.S. degree in Microbiology. It was an incredible accomplishment given that Paul worked full time with two small children. After completing his studies in Tucson, he hitched up a trailer to his station wagon and headed east to



It was during Paul's Irvine days that he met and married "the love of his life," Linda, and became a bonus Dad to Sean and Scott. These years were filled with loving family time, travel and joyous friendmaking, as well as becoming a Grandad to his four wonderful grandsons.



If life wasn't interesting and exciting enough, Paul was recruited to the University of Arizona as Executive Vice President and Provost in 1993. He served in that capacity for over seven years and felt privileged to lead a new emphasis on undergraduate education while continuing to support Arizona's growing reputation as a research university. Paul was also proud of leading the development of the Integrated Learning Center. During his tenure as Provost, he focused on improving working conditions and opportunities for staff and faculty. One of his long lasting contributions, was the closure of the campus between Christmas and New Year's, so employees could spend precious time with their families. Paul also served as Interim University President in 1997 and continued to teach undergraduate seminars until his official retirement.



During his Tucson years, Paul became truly invested in the community. He served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA, the Arizona Theater Company, and the Carondelet Hospital Foundation. He was also a member of the Accreditation Committee of the National Bar Association and the Arizona Board of Pharmacy. Contributing always, Paul was never at a loss for words when it came to writing opinion pieces and letters to the editor.



Paul's career was where he defined himself as an educator, a researcher and a gifted administrator, but it was during Paul's retirement years, when he really soared. He became a self taught chef and loved preparing meals for family and friends. He loved captaining his boat and complying with his Granddaughter's demand to "go faster Papa, faster!" He enjoyed playing at golf and found home improvement projects both challenging and fulfilling. Paul always looked forward to summers at Lake Tahoe with treasured family and friends. Later, he found joy in making memories on the beach at La Jolla with his family, eating wonderful meals together and watching with delight the little kiddos and big kiddos alike. These were happy and joyous years with a focus on travel, being "Papa" to his wonderful grandchildren, and solving the world's problems with the ROMEOs (retired old men eating out). Paul had so much pride in his family and cared deeply about his friends, colleagues and students. He was generous of spirit, feisty, loving, gentle, thoughtful, wise and giving. He will be forever loved and remembered.



A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre, University of Arizona.



IN LIEU OF FLOWERS and in recognition of Paul's struggle with Alzheimer's disease, please make contributions to: The Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to an organization of your choice.







