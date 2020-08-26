1/1
Paul Warren Weishoff
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEISHOFF, Paul Warren

2/24/1939 - 8/11/2020

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 11, 2020. Born in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Irene (Rhode) and Elmer Weishoff. Paul was married to Sandra (Babler) on August 6, 1966 in Monroe, WI. Paul served in US Army Communications at the Pentagon, Washington, DC. A graduate of Western Illinois University, he taught history and coached varsity basketball and baseball. Paul later left teaching to work at Caterpillar as QC Supervisor. The family relocated in 1987 to Tucson where he worked for 20 years until retirement for the US Dept of Defense in Quality Assurance. An avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan, Paul also enjoyed running, biking & golfing. Member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and Mobile Meals volunteer at Interfaith Community Services. Survivors include his wife, Sandy; daughter, Dawn (Marty) Bonfanti and son, Ryan. Also survived by grandsons, Cody McManus and Riley McManus; two nieces, a nephew, cousins and close friends. Devoted to his family, Paul will be deeply missed and forever remain in our hearts. Memorial Service will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Oro Valley at a later date due to social distancing concerns. Final resting place will be in Paul's home state of Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or Resurrection Luther Church. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved