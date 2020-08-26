WEISHOFF, Paul Warren
2/24/1939 - 8/11/2020
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 11, 2020. Born in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Irene (Rhode) and Elmer Weishoff. Paul was married to Sandra (Babler) on August 6, 1966 in Monroe, WI. Paul served in US Army Communications at the Pentagon, Washington, DC. A graduate of Western Illinois University, he taught history and coached varsity basketball and baseball. Paul later left teaching to work at Caterpillar as QC Supervisor. The family relocated in 1987 to Tucson where he worked for 20 years until retirement for the US Dept of Defense in Quality Assurance. An avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan, Paul also enjoyed running, biking & golfing. Member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and Mobile Meals volunteer at Interfaith Community Services. Survivors include his wife, Sandy; daughter, Dawn (Marty) Bonfanti and son, Ryan. Also survived by grandsons, Cody McManus and Riley McManus; two nieces, a nephew, cousins and close friends. Devoted to his family, Paul will be deeply missed and forever remain in our hearts. Memorial Service will be at Resurrection Lutheran Church, Oro Valley at a later date due to social distancing concerns. Final resting place will be in Paul's home state of Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org
) or Resurrection Luther Church.