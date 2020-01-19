Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula J. Treder. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM The Forum, (Ambassador Wing, Apartment 361A) 2500 N. Rosemont View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TREDER, Paula J.Paula was born in Rockford, Illinois on June 8, 1925 to Paul and Katherine (Lewis) Treder. After attending public schools, Paula was one of only three female architecture students at the University of Illinois . She graduated with a Masters Degree in Science and Architecture in 1953. Paula worked for various firms throughout the country. For a few years she had her own practice in Rock Hill, SC designing homes, a library and even a fire station! In every community she lived, Paula made life-long friends.Paula's work career finally settled in New York City at the Wall Street Firm of Drexel, Burnham, Lambert. Paula became First Vice President & Director of Facilities Planning. Paula was an extraordinary woman, achieving great success at the time it was a "man's world". She blazed a path for the women of architecture who came after her.Paula was predeceased by her life companion, Peggy I. Haskel. They lived a full and interesting life eventually retiring in Maine and finally in Tucson. Paula and Peggy enjoyed birdwatching, playing and watching tennis, traveling throughout the world, reading many books and collecting good friends wherever they went.Reflecting back on her life Paula stated. "I have been very lucky." The first place Paula found she never wanted to leave was Tucson. Paula always said "Aren't we lucky to live here? Look at those beautiful mountains!"Paula leaves behind family and many great friends. A star went out over Tucson on January 7, 2020, but her star will shine in our hearts forever.A Celebration of Paula's Life will be held at The Forum, 2500 N. Rosemont on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 between 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Ambassador Wing, Apartment 361A. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Library, 2230 N. Country Club, Tucson, AZ 85716. Contact Jan Hastreiter for further information. 520-403-6428. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020

