KEYES, Paula



A resident of Tucson, AZ for over 35 years, Paula passed away on December 2, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and met her husband, Dale, in high school. They were married for over 52 years. They have two children, Brian Keyes and Kirsten Hill, and six grandchildren. Paula had a rich and varied career, mainly in the education evaluation field. She also owned and managed an assisted living care home and shared an environmental consulting business with her husband. She loved to sew and cook and entertain. She was also an organizer par excelance dating back to her high school days and extending into her middle years when she lead many volunteer programs such as Pima Council on Aging's Neighbors Care program in her neighborhood. She enjoyed a variety of athletic activities, mostly of the outdoor recreation variety. In her later years, she was known as "The Dancing Queen". Paula was celebrated by her family and friends as a loving, caring and compassionate person who would always listen and be your friend. We are missing her dearly. If you would like to donate in her name, please consider Casa de la Luz.







