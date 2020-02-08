|
COMITZ, Pauline Rita
age 95, passed away on February 6, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Pauline was born in Plains, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Italian immigrants. She attended the Wharton School of Business, worked at a bank and later became a hairdresser.Pauline and her husband moved to Tucson in 1952, where they opened the Studebaker-Mercedes-Benz dealership. Pauline continued to work as a hairdresser for 60 years, retiring at the age of 85. She was a kind, unpretentious soul, deeply religious and committed to her family, non-judgmental and extraordinarily compassionate to those less fortunate than herself.
Pauline was active with the Assistance League of Tucson, and also regularly volunteered her time and resources to support St. Jude's, the Benedictine Convent, the Salvation Army, the Gospel Rescue Mission, and the Tucson Food Bank.She is predeceased by her parents, Orazio and Mary Fontenova; her brothers, Dr. Harry Fontenova, Evo Fontenova, and John Fontenova; and her husband, Edward Comitz. She is survived by her children, Margaret Mary Johnson, Thea Meyer, and Edward Comitz; four grandchildren, Jennifer Massey, Tim Johnson, Geno Meyer and Bryan Meyer and four great- grandchildren, Christian Massey, Connor Massey, Paulina Massey and Witten Massey.
Visitation will be at the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 North Dodge Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716 on Monday, February 10, 2020, starting at 5:00 p.m. A Rosary will commence at 6:30 p.m., following the Visitation. There will be a private family funeral the following day at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 8, 2020