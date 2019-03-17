Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl J. Schlenz SANCULIUS. View Sign

SANCULIUS, Pearl J. Schlenz was born in Grant Park, Illinois on April 23, 1917 to Philip W. White and Mathilda Louise Heldt White. She died on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. She spent her first 61 years in Kankakee, Illinois. She married Robert H. Schlenz (who was an Assistant Vice-President with The First Trust and Savings Bank of Kankakee until 1976 - three years before his death) in Kankakee in 1939 and they had three children. The twins, Thomas Robert Schlenz and Joseph Leonard Schlenz were born in 1940 and Diane (Penny) Louise Schlenz Hall was born in 1942. Pearl was a stay-at-home mom who was a great cook and seamstress. When her children started high school she trained to be an Illinois Bell telephone operator and remained employed with Illinois Bell until her mother became ill in 1968. Her mother died in 1969 and her father died in 1971. She and Bob loved to travel and spend time with their children and grandchildren. They rode their bicycles around Kankakee county for quite a number of years and enjoyed other outside activities during the warmer months of the year. She and Bob moved to Tucson, Arizona in the Fall of 1978 with their daughter, Penny, (who was widowed in 1976) and their grandson, Jeff, who was 2 1/2 years old. Two months after settling in Tucson, Bob was diagnosed with lung cancer and died in February 1979. Pearl volunteered at St. Cyril Church gift shop and at the Diocesan Educational Ministries. She met Joe Sanculius and they married in 1981. They enjoyed many family times and traveling and attending Notre Dame University - Tucson Club events as Joe was an alum. Joe was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in 1993. Pearl, one of the charter members of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, was a faithful full-time volunteer in the Church office until age 92. She enjoyed traveling and visits with family and friends and especially treasured the many fun times with special friends including the Marquez and Petty families and her art class friends. In such a long and fulfilled lifetime Pearl enjoyed many wonderful events and celebrations and her own 100th Birthday Mass and reception at St. Thomas Church in April 2017. She is survived by sons, Joseph Leonard Schlenz (Barbara) of McHenry, Il, Thomas Robert Schlenz (Denise) of Bartow, FL, and daughter, Diane L. (Penny) Hall (Richard, deceased) of Tucson as well as eight grandchildren, Jody Schlenz Latowicz (Greg) of IL, Kelly Schlenz Cross (Steve) of IL, Aaron Schlenz (Susie) of TX, Elizabeth Schlenz Gardner (Nathan) of UT, Jason Schlenz (Angie) of UT, Laura Schlenz Deitz (Charlie) of IL, Jessica Schlenz Stong (Steve) of IA, and Jeff Hall (Amy Janelle) of Tucson and twenty-six great-grandchildren. She made it a point to send them all birthday cards each and every year. At her request there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Tucson at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in the Chapel on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with cremains present. A Celebration of Life reception will follow in the parish hall. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Tucson. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Pearl's name to Casa De La Luz Hospice, 7740 North Oracle Road, Tucson or Desert Dreams Adult Care Home, 2621 North Bahana Drive, Tucson. Thank you to Susan and Jose and the extraordinary caregivers at Desert Dreams and the excellent care of the Casa De La Luz staff. Your loving care will forever be a wonderful memory. Pearl will be laid to rest at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY





SANCULIUS, Pearl J. Schlenz was born in Grant Park, Illinois on April 23, 1917 to Philip W. White and Mathilda Louise Heldt White. She died on February 27, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. She spent her first 61 years in Kankakee, Illinois. She married Robert H. Schlenz (who was an Assistant Vice-President with The First Trust and Savings Bank of Kankakee until 1976 - three years before his death) in Kankakee in 1939 and they had three children. The twins, Thomas Robert Schlenz and Joseph Leonard Schlenz were born in 1940 and Diane (Penny) Louise Schlenz Hall was born in 1942. Pearl was a stay-at-home mom who was a great cook and seamstress. When her children started high school she trained to be an Illinois Bell telephone operator and remained employed with Illinois Bell until her mother became ill in 1968. Her mother died in 1969 and her father died in 1971. She and Bob loved to travel and spend time with their children and grandchildren. They rode their bicycles around Kankakee county for quite a number of years and enjoyed other outside activities during the warmer months of the year. She and Bob moved to Tucson, Arizona in the Fall of 1978 with their daughter, Penny, (who was widowed in 1976) and their grandson, Jeff, who was 2 1/2 years old. Two months after settling in Tucson, Bob was diagnosed with lung cancer and died in February 1979. Pearl volunteered at St. Cyril Church gift shop and at the Diocesan Educational Ministries. She met Joe Sanculius and they married in 1981. They enjoyed many family times and traveling and attending Notre Dame University - Tucson Club events as Joe was an alum. Joe was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in 1993. Pearl, one of the charter members of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, was a faithful full-time volunteer in the Church office until age 92. She enjoyed traveling and visits with family and friends and especially treasured the many fun times with special friends including the Marquez and Petty families and her art class friends. In such a long and fulfilled lifetime Pearl enjoyed many wonderful events and celebrations and her own 100th Birthday Mass and reception at St. Thomas Church in April 2017. She is survived by sons, Joseph Leonard Schlenz (Barbara) of McHenry, Il, Thomas Robert Schlenz (Denise) of Bartow, FL, and daughter, Diane L. (Penny) Hall (Richard, deceased) of Tucson as well as eight grandchildren, Jody Schlenz Latowicz (Greg) of IL, Kelly Schlenz Cross (Steve) of IL, Aaron Schlenz (Susie) of TX, Elizabeth Schlenz Gardner (Nathan) of UT, Jason Schlenz (Angie) of UT, Laura Schlenz Deitz (Charlie) of IL, Jessica Schlenz Stong (Steve) of IA, and Jeff Hall (Amy Janelle) of Tucson and twenty-six great-grandchildren. She made it a point to send them all birthday cards each and every year. At her request there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Tucson at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in the Chapel on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with cremains present. A Celebration of Life reception will follow in the parish hall. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Tucson. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Pearl's name to Casa De La Luz Hospice, 7740 North Oracle Road, Tucson or Desert Dreams Adult Care Home, 2621 North Bahana Drive, Tucson. Thank you to Susan and Jose and the extraordinary caregivers at Desert Dreams and the excellent care of the Casa De La Luz staff. Your loving care will forever be a wonderful memory. Pearl will be laid to rest at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY Funeral Home East Lawn Palms Cemetery

5801 East Grant Road #C

Tucson , AZ 85712

(520) 886-5561 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close