Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl KITAY. View Sign

KITAY, Pearl Pearl, 88, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on February 14, 2019 from complications following surgery. She will be remembered for her style, grace and kindness. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be terribly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Holly; daughter, Nancy Galdi, grandchildren, Heather Holmes (Chris), Hillary Kitay, Elizabeth Racioppi (Frank), Andrew Galdi (Brian); great-grandchildren, Gavin and Olivia Holmes and her loving cat Ringo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold. The family would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care given by her caregivers from Right At Home, Mariaitzel, Jayne and Ellen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Arizona Oncology Foundation (





KITAY, Pearl Pearl, 88, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on February 14, 2019 from complications following surgery. She will be remembered for her style, grace and kindness. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be terribly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Holly; daughter, Nancy Galdi, grandchildren, Heather Holmes (Chris), Hillary Kitay, Elizabeth Racioppi (Frank), Andrew Galdi (Brian); great-grandchildren, Gavin and Olivia Holmes and her loving cat Ringo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold. The family would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care given by her caregivers from Right At Home, Mariaitzel, Jayne and Ellen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Arizona Oncology Foundation ( arizonaoncologyfoundation.org ) or Hearts That Purr ( heartsthatpurr.org ). Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close