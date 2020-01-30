LOPEZ, Pedro "Peter"
75, passed away on December 31, 2019 with his wife, Irene by his side. Born September 17, 1944 in Tucson, AZ. He is preceded in death by parents, Pedro Sr. and Virginia; brother, Edward and sister, Mary Martinez also his son, Frederick and great-grandson, Michael Andrew. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Irene and his children, Peter and Monica Lopez; along with seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and sister, Carmen Hernandez.
In 1964 Peter and Irene moved to California in search of better job opportunities and to live the American dream. Employed by Unocal 76 refinery, retired after 30 plus years. Upon Irene's retirement from the State of CA they moved to Oak Hills, where they built their retirement custom dream home. He loved his garage where he spent years accumulating every tool and equipment possible. This is where he was often listening to his music and where he welcomed family and friends to join him for a "cold" one.
Peter will be greatly missed but never forgotten by his family and friends. Granting my husband Peter's wish to be cremated a Funeral Mass will be held on at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85745.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020