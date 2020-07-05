BRODIE, Peggy Jo



beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was born May 2, 1935 in Konawa, Oklahoma and entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona.Peggy Jo is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack; daughter, Katie (Jesse) Pilant and Theresa (Robert) Jones; and grandson, Vincent Jones. In addition, she leaves behind numerous relatives and friends who she treasured. She was predeceased by her son Eugene.She grew up in Berkeley, California and lived with Jack and raised their family for 45 years in Alameda, California. They retried to Arizona where they lived for 26 years, before she lost her battle with Alzheimer's.She loved children and spent many years as the Executive Secretary for the youth programs at the Oakland YMCA. She was involved for many years at Y Woman's club at OTT YMCA, as President and head of their newsletter.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name at Our Mother of Sorrows St. Vincent de Paul, Sister Jose Women's Center, or the Youth Programs at the OTT Family YMCA.The Rosary will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:30 a.m.The internment will be St. Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo, California at a later date. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.









