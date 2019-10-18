Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Jo Hampton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMPTON, Peggy Jo



was born October 2, 1937 in Gobey, TN and lived to be 82 years of age as of October 12, 2019. She lived in Tucson, Arizona surrounded by abundant family.



She was the firstborn child of Mary Eileen Long and William Amos Hampton. Peggy Jo Hampton's siblings are sister, Connie (Guy) Ferrelli; brother, Ronald (Alfie) Hampton and late sister, Marjorie G.Hampton.



Peggy graduated from Mineral Ridge High school in 1955. Peggy Jo Hampton worked for the City of Tucson for 25 years. She retired in 2003.



Peggy is survived by her five children, Sherry Bellay, Mark (Denise) Bellay, Lisa Yauch, Vikki (Rick) Bellay Eckhoff and Pamela (Keith) Rojas. Peggy had 13 grandchildren, Xhamaine, Donald, Chris, Amy, Kristin, Kelli Jo, Eddy, Andy, Tasha, Jonathan, Kayla, Ashley and Gabrielle and 20 great-grandchildren with twins expectant (22 great-grandchildren). Peggy also had nieces and nephews. Peggy is survived her beloved James Rios.



Peggy Jo Hampton attended St. James Methodist Church. She was an active church member and often participated in the planning of many events and functions of her church.



Many could describe Peggy as gentle, strong, hard working, loving, open armed, impartial, caring, adventurous, excellent baker, and so much more. Her words exactly, "I am so blessed."



A Celebration of Life was held.







