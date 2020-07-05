BAUER, Peggy Ruth Louise (Teinert)



passed away on June 27, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Peggy was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on January 5, 1930, the daughter of Walter A. and Alma (Fienhold) Teinert. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ben T Bauer, her parents and her three brothers, W. A., Fred and Roy. Peggy was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduated from high school in Salt Lake City and married Ben in 1951 working with Ben in support of his 58 years of ministry and together raising a family with three boys. Peggy descended from one of the original leaders of the group of early Wendish Lutherans who emigrated to Texas in the mid 1800's and became a foundational part of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. Peggy worked as an administrative assistant to help support the family and retired from Tenneco West in Bakersfield, CA. After retirement, Peggy cared for Ben after his health deteriorated. Peggy loved "her three boys," her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always loved the people in her churches and diligently supported her churches right until her death. Her recent and perhaps favorite fellowship and service project was making quilts for newborns that were provided to Tucson Medical Center. She was able to provide wise observations to her pastors after Ben's passing with a kind smile. The ladies of her church she worked with loved and appreciated her friendship, serving heart and humble spirit. She remained in active contact with extended family who all loved Peggy and provided her great joy whenever she could visit them. In later years she loved traveling and going on cruises. She celebrated her 90th birthday recently seeing her entire family over a few days both in a reunion gathering followed by a cruise with family and friends. Peggy passed from this life with full knowledge of her salvation through Jesus Christ. Peggy leaves sons, Kenneth (Emilie) of Bellevue, WA, Robert (Claudia) of Claremont, CA, and Benjamin (Susan) of Tucson, AZ. Grandchildren, Nicolas (Michelle) of Windsor, CA, Timothy (Sarah) of Austin, TX, Ian (Rachel) of Maple Valley, WA and Katherine of Tucson, AZ as well as great-grandchildren Grayson, Griffin, Jackson and Freya. No services are pending at this time due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial gifts be directed to Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Road, Tucson, AZ 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store