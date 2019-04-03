BELONEY, Percy a resident of Tucson, AZ since 1976 was called home by our Heavenly Father on March 27, 2019. Born on February 22, 1936 in Gueydan, LA, he retired from the USAF with 23 years of honorable service. He then worked for Southern Pacific Railroad as an electrician and retired after 19 years. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL located at 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Full Military honors and interment will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Percy BELONEY.
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 3, 2019