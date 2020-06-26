Percy Sauls

SAULS, Percy
80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2020 at the Center at Tucson. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Annette of 46 years; sons, David Lyn Sauls, Tyrone Sauls, André Sauls, Lamont Sauls and Brandon Sauls; daughters, Carolyn Hunt, Beverly Tisdale and Stephanie Hillstock; brother, Rommie Sauls and sister, Earnestine Howard. He was blessed with loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a US Navy System Organizational Maintenance Technician. He served in the Vietnam War and his decorations include: Navy Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Meritorious Unit Commendation. Born in Aubrey, AR, after joining the Navy, he moved to San Diego in 1968. He has been a Tucson resident for over 30 years.
He was our family hero and loved by all.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel in Oro Valley, AZ, with full military honors.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 26, 2020.