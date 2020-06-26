Percy Sauls
SAULS, Percy

80, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2020 at the Center at Tucson. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Annette of 46 years; sons, David Lyn Sauls, Tyrone Sauls, André Sauls, Lamont Sauls and Brandon Sauls; daughters, Carolyn Hunt, Beverly Tisdale and Stephanie Hillstock; brother, Rommie Sauls and sister, Earnestine Howard. He was blessed with loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a US Navy System Organizational Maintenance Technician. He served in the Vietnam War and his decorations include: Navy Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Meritorious Unit Commendation. Born in Aubrey, AR, after joining the Navy, he moved to San Diego in 1968. He has been a Tucson resident for over 30 years.

He was our family hero and loved by all.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel in Oro Valley, AZ, with full military honors.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
