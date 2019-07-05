SULLIVAN, Perry Lee
went to his rest on June 18, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Texas on March 29, 1941 and grew up in Carlsbad, NM. He moved his family to San Manuel, AZ in 1971 to work at Magma/BHP Copper for over 28 years. He was a welder/boilermaker. He retired in 2003. He was an active member of the Church of Christ all his life. His services and burial were held in Carlsbad on June 27th. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jackie and his two children, Yvonda and Perry Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019