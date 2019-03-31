Pete L. ALVAREZ

ALVAREZ, Pete L. 86, passed away March 24, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Santa Rosa Mission, 2015 N. Calle Central with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. A cultural all-night vigil will follow from 9:00 p.m. to the following morning at San Ignacio de Loyola, 785 W. Sahuaro. Mass will be offered Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019
