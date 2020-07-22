1/1
Peter Alexander "Aka Little Pete" Rivera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIVERA, Peter Alexander

aka Little Pete

was born on November 11, 1984 just three minutes after his twin brother Christian. On July 18, 2020 God called Little Pete home. He is survived by his loving parents Guillermo and Kim Rivera; his twin brother, Christian Rivera (Sarena); his beloved niece and nephew, Hope and Ryder; his grandfather Arnold Rascon, and his extensive list of family, friends, and Afni family. Peter is preceded in death by his grandparents Apolinar and Raquel Rivera, and Rachel Rascon. Little Pete was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. He grew up playing soccer with his twin brother where they formed many lasting, life-long friendships. He enjoyed spending time on his family's ranch, riding horses, camping, and being with those he loved. Peter never met a stranger and was the first to be there for someone in need. He was an accomplished leader that enjoyed mentoring and guiding others. Our lives will never be the same without you and we will all miss you forever. Rest in peace Little Pete. Keep two-stepping, laughing, rocking that karaoke, and smiling that infectious smile in heaven. Until we meet again. Arrangements by BURNHAM MORTUARY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will be missed by all
Pete. You always had a smile for everyone. You were kind to all and will be greatedly be missed. God is with you and guiding you. Love, Irma Evjen
Irma Evjen
Family
July 22, 2020
I first met Pete at work 6 years ago. I was just a 19 year old kid trying to figure out what to do with my life. We bonded over our love for the Dallas Cowboys and every time he led a training we would talk before on how they did that week. He was my boss in Social Media for a while and that’s when our friendship grew and he began to mentor me. We would always go to Denim and Diamonds for $.10 beers on Thursday’s where he introduced me to two stepping and karaoke. He was the one who convinced me to move up at work and mentored me along the way for that. I owe it to him to be where I am today and will always hold my memories with him dearly. Gonna miss you Pete thank you for everything. Cheers
Edgar Teran
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Never in a million years would I thought I’d be making a post like this. I can’t stop the tears from flowing as I try to find the right words to comfort your friends and family. I met Pete in Opelika and we literally worked side by side for over a year. Not a day went by that we didn’t share a laugh or smile. That smile alone make every day seem that much brighter, full of so much hope and optimism. Through that work relationship it blossomed into a beautiful friendship that will never be replaced. Pete was truly an angel on earth and I know it was a privilege to have known you for the time that I did. I hope your family finds comfort in knowing that you were a blessing to everyone you encountered and you left an everlasting imprint on each of our souls. We needed you here on Earth but God needed you more. May your soul continue to Rest In Peace. Love you bunches.
Alyssa Foreman
Friend
July 22, 2020
Great man and great Leader. I learned a lot from him, and will continue to use these tools as long as I live.
Daniel Kraus
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Colorado was always much brighter when you came to visit. You were a wonderful human being that always brought cheer wherever you went and made all our gatherings fun. Your Colorado family is devastated that we lost our Arizona shining star too soon - we are so lucky to have had you in our lives. Your light and smile will forever warm our hearts.
Carmen
Family
July 22, 2020
My heart is saddened by this loss and my thoughts and prayers are with Kim and her family. Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dear Pete. His precious smile and gentleness will forever be imprinted in my heart. May care and love of those around the Rivera family provide comfort and peace to get them through the days ahead. My most heartfelt condolences.
Brigitte Rimar
Friend
July 22, 2020
I'm shocked by the news. Pete was a good guy who really loved his family. He was a good coworker, patient, understanding and knowledgeable about procedures and policies. He never said a bad word about anyone. May he rest in peace.
Miguel Cruz
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Hey Pete, thanks for holding me steady at the wedding.... I can't believe this is happening, I can't believe you won't be here with your brother... the family....
You will be so greatly missed Pete. Always.

Here is an Apache grief prayer that has brought me comfort:

May the sun bring you energy everyday, bringing light into the darkness of your soul.

May the moon softly restore you by light bathing you in the glow of restful sleep and peaceful dreams.

May the rain wash away your worries, and cleanse the hurt that sits in your heart.

May the breeze blow new strength into your being, and may you believe in the courage of yourself .

May you walk gently through the world, keeping your loved one with you always, knowing that you are never parted in the beating of your heart.
Michelle Gonzalez
Friend
July 22, 2020
Will treasure all my memories with you... Forever. I will surely miss you. Rest in eternal peace,my dear ❤
Until we meet again.
Myra Rivamonte
Friend
July 22, 2020
God Speed Pete, I ache for your family. I don't know you personally, but your presence touched my son, daughter and of course your twin and Sarena and the babe!
Mary Beth Fisette
Friend
July 22, 2020
No words can express how saddened we are. I'll remember "Little Pete" in many positive ways-with a big smile and great sense of humor, till we meet again. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Yvonne Leon
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved