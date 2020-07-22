RIVERA, Peter Alexander



aka Little Pete



was born on November 11, 1984 just three minutes after his twin brother Christian. On July 18, 2020 God called Little Pete home. He is survived by his loving parents Guillermo and Kim Rivera; his twin brother, Christian Rivera (Sarena); his beloved niece and nephew, Hope and Ryder; his grandfather Arnold Rascon, and his extensive list of family, friends, and Afni family. Peter is preceded in death by his grandparents Apolinar and Raquel Rivera, and Rachel Rascon. Little Pete was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. He grew up playing soccer with his twin brother where they formed many lasting, life-long friendships. He enjoyed spending time on his family's ranch, riding horses, camping, and being with those he loved. Peter never met a stranger and was the first to be there for someone in need. He was an accomplished leader that enjoyed mentoring and guiding others. Our lives will never be the same without you and we will all miss you forever. Rest in peace Little Pete. Keep two-stepping, laughing, rocking that karaoke, and smiling that infectious smile in heaven. Until we meet again. Arrangements by BURNHAM MORTUARY.















